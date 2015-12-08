Packers' midweek miracle is best of Week 13

Following a fateful facemask penalty, Green Bay was gifted an untimed down on its 39-yard line. In a five-wide set, Aaron Rodgers took the snap in shotgun and evaded the Detoit pass rush as his receivers rushed toward the end zone. Rolling out to the right, Rodgers heaved one of the most impressive deep balls in league history, traveling nearly 65 yards in just enough time for his receivers to have perfect view of the falling pigskin. On the other end of the ball, tight end Richard Rodgers -- no relation that we know of -- was supposed to block for Green Bay's assortment of athletic wideouts, but trailing behind the pack, he saw the ball falling toward him and made a strong, vertical effort.