Packers CB Jaire Alexander helping prepare rookie WR Christian Watson: 'Iron sharpens iron'

Listed at 6-foot-5, 208 pounds and posting a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Watson has the physical traits to be a No. 1 receiver. He caught 43 balls for 800 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season and is being regarded as one of the second-round steals.

"It's definitely a great experience to get to go up against him and him obviously coaching me up, even though I'm on the other side of the ball," Watson said.

Packers rookies getting a crash course from those opposite them on the practice field has been a familiar situation as of late. And it's been a successful scenario for the most part.

Alexander experienced that himself ahead of the 2018 season with Adams welcoming him to the pro level. He went on to make 11 starts as a rookie and has since grown into one of the top CBs in the NFL. Green Bay rewarded Alexander with a four-year, $84 million extension on May 16.

Most recently, CB Eric Stokes was put on the fast track as a first-round rookie last season. Adams was again there to provide a look of what it takes to cover one of the NFL's elite receivers, and Stokes overcame some early-season growing pains to eventually become the Packers' No. 1 cover man after Alexander went down with injury.