Packers, Bryan Bulaga expected to get contract done

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Green Bay is expected to keep Bulaga on a five-year deal worth roughly $7 million annually, according to a source close to the proceedings.
It's a big move for the Packers, who viewed the veteran right tackle as a high priority this offseason. Rapoport reported the Packers were willing to go out of their "comfort zone" to retain Bulaga, who was reportedly seeking a contract worth between $7 million and $8 million per year.
Keeping Bulaga, who graded out as ProFootballFocus.com's 16th-best tackle last season, gives the Packers continuity along their line and betters the unit's depth with third-year tackle Don Barclay coming back from knee surgery. Barclay had been the top in-house option to slide into the starting lineup if Bulaga left town.
The Packers' free-agent directive seems clear, keeping their core together rather than make a big splash on the open market. It makes sense, too: The Packers were arguably the NFL's best team before Aaron Rodgers hurt his calf in December. There's no reason to reboot the machine.
