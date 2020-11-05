Around the NFL

Packers-49ers 'TNF' matchup set to be played with no additional positive COVID-19 tests 

Published: Nov 05, 2020 at 08:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite positive COVID-19 tests for both the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers this week, the NFL will move forward with Thursday Night Football.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the game is slated to be played as scheduled after there were no additional positive tests from Wednesday's round of testing, per sources informed of the situation.

Packers running back ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ tested positive early this week and RB ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ and LB ﻿Kamal Martin﻿ are both out as high-risk close contacts.

On Wednesday, the 49ers played receivers ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The latter three players were close contacts to Bourne.

With no additional positives, however, the league will press on with a rematch of last year's NFC Conference Championship.

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will kick off Thursday from Levi's Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NFL Network and FOX and streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

