Orton, Tolbert among fantasy's top sleepers this week

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
Kyle Orton, QB, Broncos
Orton, who has more fantasy points than Tom Brady and Tony Romo at this early stage of the season, is worth considering if you need a quarterback this week. The veteran faces the Colts, who surrendered 277 yards and two touchdowns to him in a game last December. Orton ranks at No. 15 among signal-callers this week on NFL.com.
Benjarvus Green-Ellis, RB, Patriots
This is an absolute shot in the dark, but Green-Ellis, not Fred Taylor, did lead the Patriots in carries last week and could see more work with Kevin Faulk out for the season. If you're hurting for a flex option in a deeper league, Green-Ellis is worth a roll of the dice against the Bills and their vulnerable defensive unit.
Mike Tolbert, RB, Chargers
With the status of Ryan Mathews in serious doubt due to an injured ankle, Tolbert could see a greater role in the Chargers offense. In a best-case scenario, Tolbert would be a No. 2 fantasy back coming off his 82-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Jaguars. He's still a free agent in more than 80 percent of NFL.com leagues.
Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
Bryant has had a nice start to his NFL career, posting 10 catches for 108 yards in two games. He's also added a punt return for a touchdown. This week he faces the Texans, who have allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than any other defense in the league. That makes the rookie an attractive No. 3 fantasy wideout in most leagues.
Austin Collie, WR, Colts
We're just two weeks into the season, but it should be noted that Collie has scored the fifth-most fantasy points among wide receivers on NFL.com. With Peyton Manning at the helm of the offense, he'll always be a threat to put up good numbers. As a result, consider Collie a potential No. 3 fantasy wideout or flex starter against the Broncos.
Jeremy Maclin, WR, Eagles
Two weeks with Michael Vick under center, two touchdowns for Maclin. Obviously, the left-handed quarterback is looking for Maclin to make plays in the red zone. That's good news for fantasy owners who took a chance on this preseason sleeper. Against the Jaguars, who have been awful against wideout this season, Maclin is a very nice choice.
Louis Murphy, WR, Raiders
Murphy is coming off a nice performance against the Rams, posting six catches for 91 yards and one touchdown. This week he'll face the Cardinals, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Murphy, who has a nice rapport with new quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, is worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.
Dustin Keller, TE, Jets
Keller is coming off a huge game against the Patriots, posting seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. Considering the Braylon Edwards situation and the fact that Santonio Holmes is still out of action, Keller should see a lot of targets from Mark Sanchez when the Men in Green throw the football. Consider him a viable fantasy option.
Marcedes Lewis, TE, Jaguars
I've never been a huge fan of Lewis from a fantasy perspective, but he is fourth in fantasy points at his position on NFL.com and deserves some consideration in larger leagues. This week he faces the Eagles, who have struggled to stop opposing tight ends in recent seasons. Consider Lewis a nice low-end fantasy starter in Week 3.
Bengals defense
A good defense can help fantasy owners take home a win in any given week, so starting the Bengals in Week 3 is a great option. They'll be facing a weak Panthers offense with a rookie quarterback in Jimmy Clausen under center, so you can expect good numbers. The Bengals are still avaialble in close to 70 percent of NFL.com leagues.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com!