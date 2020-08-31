Around the NFL

One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 08:06 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One year ago today, Bill O'Brien made a series of moves that reshaped the Houston Texans' franchise.

The Texans coach and GM shipped two first-round picks, a second-round pick, corner Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julie'n Davenport to Miami for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills, along with fourth and sixth-round picks.

O'Brien then sent franchise-tagged Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle for a third-rounder and linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo while agreeing to pay $7 million of Clowney's tag.

The moves completely remodeled Houston's future, particularly after O'Brien later handed Tunsil a three-year extension worth $66 million in April.

The day before the anniversary, O'Brien was asked about the pair of big trades he made. With the benefit of hindsight, the coach believes they were the right course for Houston to take.

"Look, I think that was a day where we made some moves that we felt were in the best interest of the team, not only last year but moving into the future. I believe that if you look at the players that we were able to acquire or maybe -- whether it was a pick we used to acquire a player, I believe it made us a better team. I have trouble remembering my own wedding anniversary so I'm glad you brought up that anniversary. But look, I think that this year's a little bit different. I wouldn't expect us to celebrate that anniversary tomorrow with a bunch of trades, but you never know.

"But I do think that it improved our team. Did it improve it to where we want to be? No, but everybody is involved in that. Coaching, playing. We've won a bunch of games over that last couple of years, but we all know that us and the city of Houston want us to do better and we're working hard to do better. But I do believe that day made us a better team both last year and in some ways into the future."

Getting a franchise left tackle in Tunsil cost Houston a lot in draft capital and money on a new contract. Not having a first-round pick until 2022 hinders the long-term upside, but left tackles like Tunsil are few and far between.

The Clowney trade ended up a wash with Houston trading the third-rounder they received to the Raiders for Gareon Conley. One can argue that the Texans would have been better keeping Clowney last year, but the pass rusher still being on the free-agent market as we head into September underscores the difficulty in getting a long-term deal done.

The moves last year were O'Brien's first two big salvos after taking over complete power in Houston. The trade of De'Andre Hopkins in 2020 seems more questionable than the swaps a year ago. Perhaps on the anniversary of that deal, O'Brien will have a different perspective.

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor runs a drill during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

Eagles rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) could miss start of season

Philadelphia's newest receiver will have to wait to make an immediate impact. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles' rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will miss a few weeks as the 2020 approaches. 
Washington running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Rising Washington RB Antonio Gibson: 'I'm going to get it done'

Rookie back Antonio Gibson is getting more reps at practice and plenty with the starters. He knows coach Ron Rivera and his staff, "see something in me." And he's ready to make it count, stating: "You throw me in there and I'm going to get it done."
Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie walks the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: There's been a 'sea change' in NFL owners working with players on social justice

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He believes the league is taking important steps addressing the latter.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (33) warms up during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Chargers S Derwin James (meniscus) will miss significant time

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who missed all of the 2019 season, is likely to miss significant time with a meniscus injury he suffered during Sunday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

'Special time' for Taysom Hill as he studies QB

When the season starts, Taysom Hill will return to his usual, yet unpredictable, role, but for now he's rejoicing in learning the quarterback position behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. 
Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement
news

Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement

Adam Gase said on Saturday that he's met with running back Le'Veon Bell after a public disagreement over the coach pulling the RB from practice on Wednesday. 
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs a drill during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans RB Derrick Henry, the dual threat?

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) does drills during practice at NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

RB Kalen Ballage fails Jets physical, reverts back to Dolphins

In less than a week's time, running back Kalen Ballage was headed for a release from the Dolphins, then traded to the Jets and is now heading back to Miami after failing a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) runs forward against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game 51-31. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Texans ink standout LB Zach Cunningham to four-year, $58 million extension

Zach Cunningham has agreed to terms on a payday worthy of the state of Texas. The Houston Texans have inked the standout linebacker to a four-year, $58 million extension worth $14.5M per year in new money average, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources informed of the deal. 
The Cleveland Browns linebackers huddle during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Browns deliver statement promising action to combat racial inequality

In the midst of social unrest, the Browns are taking action. Led by the voices of HC Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield, DT Larry Ogunjobi and WR Jarvis Landry, the team released a statement Sunday highlighting its plan to combat racial inequality.   
Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) stands in pass coverage as he awaits the snap of the football during the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Free-agent DB Logan Ryan primed to sign with a team after switching agents

Logan Ryan has new representation. It could mean he'll have a new NFL home in time for the start of the season. The free-agent DB has several suitors and is poised to sign with a team after hiring powerful agent Joel Segal, Ian Rapoport reports.
