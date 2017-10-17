Offensive player rankings, Week 7: Carson Wentz climbing

With the 2017 NFL season underway, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr takes a look at all offensive players and ranks his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. Now, let's get to it -- the Week 7 pecking order is below.
*Interesting tidbit:* Watson already has as many TD passes through six games as
[Brock Osweiler](/player/brockosweiler/2533436/profile) had
*all* last season for Houston.
Dropped out: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (previously No. 1); Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions (No. 10); Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings (No. 11); Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (No. 14).
JUST OUTSIDE THE TOP 15:
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: Over the last four weeks, Stafford has faced heavy pressure, getting sacked 19 times -- and the Lions went 1-3. Stafford hasn't look particularly comfortable in the pocket, as he's constantly under duress. On Sunday in New Orleans, the QB completed 25 of 52 passes (48.1 percent) -- the Lions are 1-11 in games when Stafford throws 50 or more times -- and threw three interceptions. He's had success in the fourth quarter, but this time, Stafford couldn't work his magic vs. the Saints' defense, posting a 0.0 passer rating on 13 fourth-quarter pass attempts. Yikes! The Lions' offense runs through Stafford, and they're going to have a tough time winning (especially on the road) if he doesn't get some help.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings Diggs sat out of Minnesota's winwith a groin injury, but his production so far this season keeps him in the running. If he's out for another few weeks, however, he's going to have to put up huge numbers to get back in the top 15.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Freeman had his least productive game of the season with nine carries for 68 yards, snapping his streak of four straight contests with a rushing touchdown. As noted above, Sarkisian is the person to blame for Freeman's lack of carries and attention in this offense.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton's been Jacoby Brissett's favorite receiver this season, although he only had one catch for 19 yards against the Titans.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Yes, this is the first time in six weeks that we've seen Peterson do anything. But it's also the first time a team has really used him. Peterson's output in his Cardinals debut -- 26 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns -- is what we're used to seeing from him, and I'd say that the 32-year-old still has it.