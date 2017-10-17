Offensive player rankings, Week 7: Carson Wentz climbing

He's proven he belongs. In Philly, Wentz has gone from a guy who just runs the system to one who has taken the system to another level. He has great vision and constantly makes plays. In the last two contests, both wins, Wentz has thrown for at least three TDs and finished with a 110.0 passer rating or better. According to Next Gen Stats, Wentz's tight-window rate (when receivers have less than 1 yard of separation from their nearest defender) is 24.6 percent, which is the highest of any QB this season. When throwing into tight windows as a rookie, Wentz had a passer rating of 21.6 and a TD-to-INT ratio of 0:9. When throwing into tight windows this season, he has a passer rating of 73.1, with two touchdowns -- including Thursday night's 17-yard laser to Zach Ertz -- and no picks. He's been quite impressive in Year 2 while leading the Eagles to the top of the NFC East.