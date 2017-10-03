Offensive player rankings, Week 5: Todd Gurley runs into top 10

With the 2017 NFL season underway, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr takes a look at all offensive players and ranks his top 15. Rankings will be solely based on this season's efforts starting this week. Now, let's get to it -- the Week 5 pecking order is below.
Dropped out: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders (previously No. 6); Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (10); Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants (11).
JUST OUTSIDE THE TOP 15:
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers: He just hasn't impressed me lately. He's come up with some big plays when the Steelers have needed them, but his accuracy is subpar.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants: You can definitely tell when OBJ is active for the Giants. The team plays with more energy and the offense is more effective. Even so, Big Blue is 0-4. Beckham's been OK (20 catches for 205 yards and two TDs) in three games, but it doesn't wow me enough to put him in the top 15.
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Being injured and away from the spotlight has helped Allen in 2017. People forget how good he is as a receiver, but he recorded five catches for 138 yards in Sunday's loss. He's consistently getting open and is a bright spot for a struggling Chargers team.
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams: For the first time in his career, Goff has recorded back-to-back games with multiple passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's taking care of the ball and coming into his own.