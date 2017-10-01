Dalvin Cook diagnosed with nearly complete ACL tear

The news couldn't be worse for the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Dalvin Cook's knee injury is believed to be a nearly complete tear of his ACL based on an initial diagnosis for the rookie running back, per sources informed of the situation.

Cook is "hopeful" a subsequent MRI will reveal otherwise, but chalk Sunday up as a devastating setback for the rookie and his team.

Cook tumbled to the turf with the non-contact injury early in the third quarter of Minnesota's 14-7 loss to the Lions, a play that saw him also lose the ball for a fumble before grasping at his knee. The second-round sensation limped off to the locker room under his own power, but the fear all along was that the injury was serious in nature.

Minnesota has nobody on the roster to adequately replace Cook, who led the team in rushing with 354 yards on the ground at 4.8 yards per tote with another 90 yards through the air off 11 receptions.

Jerick McKinnon can't be asked to handle Cook's workload with the same versatility and success, leaving Minnesota's season in doubt just four games into the campaign.