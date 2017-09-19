Offensive player rankings, Week 3: Return of Tom Brady

After Week 1, it's back to reality, with Tom Brady at the top of seemingly every "best of" list. I realize the Saints aren't a great defense, but Brady made them look exactly how he should. The Saints brought the same approach that the Chiefs succeeded with in Week 1, but Brady and Co. adjusted and played extremely well against coverages they struggled against a week prior. There was no way Brady was going to let the Patriots start 0-2 for the first time since 2001, as he finished 30 of 39 for 447 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 139.6 (the best mark in the league for Week 2).