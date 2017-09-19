Offensive player rankings, Week 3: Return of Tom Brady

*With the 2017 NFL season underway, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr takes a look at all offensive players and ranks his top 15. For the first quarter of the season, the rankings are based on a combination of: *
1) Player accomplishments prior to the 2017 season.
2) Weekly performances while considering strength of opponent.
Rankings will be solely based on this season's efforts following Week 4. Now, let's get to it. With Week 2 in the books, Carr's pecking order is below.
Dropped out: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (previously No. 4); LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills (5); Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers (15).
JUST OUTSIDE THE TOP 15:
Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders: Since Lynch came into the league in 2007, defenses must know where he's at on the field. Though Lynch isn't the center of the Raiders' offense, he's still making his presence known.
Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers: I think the Packers have found their running back. No. 88 brings a new element to the Packers' offense as a dual threat in the run and pass games.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants: OBJ has been such a weapon since he entered the league in 2014, and the Giants desperately need him on the field. We all saw the electricity Beckham brought to MetLife on Monday night when he was involved in a play. The Giants need to get him the ball more. In Big Blue's Week 2 loss to the Lions, Beckham was targeted five times and caught four passes for 36 yards.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons running back had a big performance Sunday night with two TDs. Freeman also played an instrumental role in Atlanta's Super Bowl run last year.