Offensive player rankings, Week 1: Antonio Brown reigns

The reason Smith is lower on this list than people might expect, especially after the Chiefs stunned New England in the NFL Kickoff Game, is that he looked a little shaky and uncomfortable early on in that game. Some of that is due to what the Patriots do on defense, but I was questioning whether we'd see Patrick Mahomes come in. I played with Smith in San Francisco in 2010, and he's one of the most mentally tough players out there. Knowing that, I wasn't surprised he came out and made some big throws and pushed the ball down the field in the second half, which is exactly what the Chiefs have wanted him to do since their playoff loss in January. He didn't waste time doing it this year, and he did it against the No. 1 scoring defense from 2016.