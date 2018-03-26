Odell Beckham won't play without contract extension

While the off-field issues and trade chatter took center stage at the NFL's Annual League Meeting on Sunday, Beckham's contract situation is set to play a major role in how the offseason unfolds.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football that OBJ will not play without a new long-term deal.
"Odell Beckham is not going to set foot on the field without a new contract agreed to, whether the Giants or whether anyone else," Rapoport said.
The news that Beckham -- who is playing under the $8.46 million fifth-year option -- won't play without a new deal comes a day after Giants owner John Mara said no player is "untouchable" in a trade.
"I can't answer that one way or the other," Mara said Sunday when asked if he could see a scenario in which Beckham isn't with the Giants in 2018. "I mean we're certainly not shopping him, if that's what you're asking (laughs). But when you're coming off a season where you're 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn't say anyone's untouchable."
Mara added the team will always listen to trade overtures but shipping Beckham out is "not a scenario I would like to see happen."
Rapoport points out that if the Giants do eventually decide to trade their most talented player, the teams paying what is sure to be a hefty price would need to work out a long-term deal with Beckham first.
Co-owner Steve Tisch hopes a long-term deal can eventually get done to keep OBJ in New York.
"I would like for Odell and every other team member of Odell's, every Giant player, to be on the Giants for as long as they contribute and have a role to play both in the locker room and on the field," Tisch told reporters at the Annual League Meeting. "And Odell is certainly one of those players who I think has made and continues to make great contributions. Certainly on the field and I want him to know that his teammates want him to be productive. Certainly our fans want him to be productive and very honestly ownership wants him to be productive."
With the Giants owning Beckham's rights for cheap this season, and the ability to wield the franchise tag in 2019 and 2020, the player's camp is deploying its only leverage point at this stage, threatening to withhold services.
His former teammate at LSU, Jarvis Landry, is hoping that leads to a change of scenery for the embattled wideout: