 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Odell Beckham won't play without contract extension

Published: Mar 26, 2018 at 01:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The questions about Odell Beckham Jr.'s future with the New York Giants won't go away anytime soon.

While the off-field issues and trade chatter took center stage at the NFL's Annual League Meeting on Sunday, Beckham's contract situation is set to play a major role in how the offseason unfolds.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football that OBJ will not play without a new long-term deal.

"Odell Beckham is not going to set foot on the field without a new contract agreed to, whether the Giants or whether anyone else," Rapoport said.

The news that Beckham -- who is playing under the $8.46 million fifth-year option -- won't play without a new deal comes a day after Giants owner John Mara said no player is "untouchable" in a trade.

"I can't answer that one way or the other," Mara said Sunday when asked if he could see a scenario in which Beckham isn't with the Giants in 2018. "I mean we're certainly not shopping him, if that's what you're asking (laughs). But when you're coming off a season where you're 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn't say anyone's untouchable."

Mara added the team will always listen to trade overtures but shipping Beckham out is "not a scenario I would like to see happen."

Rapoport points out that if the Giants do eventually decide to trade their most talented player, the teams paying what is sure to be a hefty price would need to work out a long-term deal with Beckham first.

Co-owner Steve Tisch hopes a long-term deal can eventually get done to keep OBJ in New York.

"I would like for Odell and every other team member of Odell's, every Giant player, to be on the Giants for as long as they contribute and have a role to play both in the locker room and on the field," Tisch told reporters at the Annual League Meeting. "And Odell is certainly one of those players who I think has made and continues to make great contributions. Certainly on the field and I want him to know that his teammates want him to be productive. Certainly our fans want him to be productive and very honestly ownership wants him to be productive."

With the Giants owning Beckham's rights for cheap this season, and the ability to wield the franchise tag in 2019 and 2020, the player's camp is deploying its only leverage point at this stage, threatening to withhold services.

His former teammate at LSU, Jarvis Landry, is hoping that leads to a change of scenery for the embattled wideout:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage of the 2024 OT7 season will be carried on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Here's how to check out the action.
news

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career. At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it when speaking recently with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 
news

Panthers DT Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96M contract extension

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling defended his former teammate Aaron Rodgers this week, explaining how the four-time MVP "cares more about his teammates than about the game of football" despite drawing criticism.
news

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles. With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.