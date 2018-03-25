Mara: Odell Beckham 'needs to use' better judgment

John Mara was asked 18 questions about Odell Beckham in a meeting with reporters Sunday, most concerning a viral video showing the New York Giants receiver in a hotel room participating in questionable activities.

In each of the Giants co-owner's answers, the disappointment that he was having to discuss yet another off-field issue with his star wideout was palpable.

"Well, first of all, I don't know what was in that video exactly," Mara said at the Annual League Meeting. "But I said before I'm tired of answering questions about Odell's behavior and what the latest incident is and I think he knows what we expect of him and now it's up to him."

Mara didn't sugarcoat any of his answers when it came to describing the angst he had over Beckham's latest actions.

When asked if it could affect whether or not Beckham, who's set to play on his fifth-year option this season, gets a long-term deal, Mara said yes.

"I think that's certainly something you have to take in consideration, yes," Mara said.

When asked if Beckham, who's logged 4,479 receiving yards the past four years despite only playing in 47 games, was "untouchable" when it came to trades, Mara said no.

"I think when you're 3-13, nobody's untouchable," he said.

When asked to elaborate on why he was tired of answering questions about Beckham's off-field activities, Mara said he was "just sick of" doing it.

Mara has yet to speak with Beckham about his latest incident, though he said coach Pat Shurmur did speak with the receiver earlier this month. Shurmur told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones that meeting was more about "getting to know" Beckham, but the head coach's feelings on whether or not Beckham needs to mature seemed to be in line with Mara's.

"I'd like to see Odell be the very best Odell he can be," Shurmur said. "I think there's ways that we as professionals need to act, there's certain things that we need to do, hopefully we, me, the organization, Odell, we're all our very best and get this thing going."

If Beckham can't do those things, Mara sounded like a team owner Sunday who would seriously consider moving on from the wideout.

"I mean, [I'm] more disappointed than angry," Mara said. "I think too often he allows himself to get put in bad situations and needs to use a little better judgment."