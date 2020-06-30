Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'

Cam Newton worked out with Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. With the quarterback signing in New England this week, some have already linked the two -- because every player must always be speculated as trade bait for the Patriots (it's a bylaw).

Whether innocent rumor-mongering or hearty speculation, OBJ swiftly rejected the notion that he'd be traded to New England.

After comedian Bob Menery tweeted "@obj to New England? Hmmmm. Welcome to New England Cam! #doyourjob." Beckham responded, "Lol no sir boss! But y'all got my brother, wishin nothin but the best and LUV."

Then, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood tweeted, "@obj to the Patriots before the season is done. BANK IT!" The wideout quote-tweeted: "U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business."

Speculation surrounding Beckham never ceases. Trade rumors swirled amid his disappointing 2019 campaign as he dealt with injury and never developed a rapport with QB Baker Mayfield. Coach Kevin Stefanski recently noted that Beckham is back to 100 percent and ready for training camp. Remaining healthy and authoring a bounce-back season would help Beckham and the Browns get closer to finish that business.