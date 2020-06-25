Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham 'free and clear' for training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. will be good to go whenever football returns this summer.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that OBJ will be ready to practice when training camp opens.

"He's free and clear," Stefanski said during a video conference with reporters.

Training camps are tentatively scheduled to open in late July. Stefanski noted he's working under the assumptions Browns veterans will report July 28 as planned.

Beckham dealt with injuries throughout last season and underwent core-muscle surgery this offseason.

OBJ posted a workout video last month and noted he was on pace in recovery from "probably one of the worst surgeries I've ever had."