Around the NFL

Odell Beckham arrives to Ravens camp with physique built for long season: 'I've been working hard'

Published: Jul 28, 2023 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Odell Beckham's year off gave him ample time to put on some muscle.

Not that he needed it, of course, but Beckham arrived to Ravens camp looking like a bigger, stronger version of himself. Folks in Owings Mills, Maryland certainly noticed on Thursday.

"Somebody was like, 'How much do you weigh, 180?' " Beckham said, via the team's official site. "It was funny to me because I'm nowhere near 180. I've been working hard. There's a lot of work I had to put in to step back onto the field and compete with the best in the world."

Related Links

Beckham has encountered more than his share of injuries, and most have interrupted the second half of his career. If anything, the logic Beckham is using boils down to a simple theory: If I prepare my body in the weight room, I might prevent another health issue.

"I've been working," Beckham said. "It's about a gradual peak. If you were ready to play a game in minicamp, when is that slope going to start to turn downward? It was a lot of hard work … going from the gym, to the field. (I'm) just happy that you see it."

Beckham has learned this lesson. In his first season in Cleveland, he suffered a core muscle injury prior to the start of the season, through which he was forced to play during the entire 2019 season.

A torn ACL followed in 2020, ending his season after just seven games. A year later, another ACL tear -- this time, suffered in Super Bowl LVI -- cost him the entire 2022 season.

The worst thing that can happen to him at this point in his career is another significant injury. At 30 years old, he doesn't have the time to afford another setback, and he's prepared accordingly.

Related Content

news

RB Dalvin Cook says odds are 'pretty high' that he signs with Jets

With a scheduled visit to the New York Jets on his calendar, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook said this could be his one and only visit, as the chances are "pretty high" he signs with Gang Green.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson focused on Super Bowl aspirations, not contract

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract extension, but the All-Pro recently said that his focus is on the field and his dreams of reaching a Super Bowl.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox has high hopes for teammate DT Jordan Davis in 2023: 'You can see the growth'

Eagles DT Jordan Davis is catching the eye of veteran teammate Fletcher Cox, who says the second-year disruptor is on the brink of a breakout season after arriving to training camp in great shape.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay says RB comments not aimed at Jonathan Taylor, adds no contract talks have occurred thus far

A day after opining that running backs' calls for another negotiation of pay were unsuitable, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay underscored that his social media comments were not directed at Indy back Jonathan Taylor. However, in doing so in comments made to ESPN, Irsay revealed Thursday that no contract talks have been had with Taylor, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 70-61: Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown rep Lions; Deebo Samuel drops

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Lions stars Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown from Nos. 70-61?

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks due to a meniscus injury that will require surgery, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (elbow) says 'arm feels great' to start training camp

Though 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy would have throwing limits during training camp as he returns from elbow surgery, Purdy himself said Thursday that he has confidence in his health at this point, and feels no limitations in what he's able to do during practice.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off field after suffering calf injury at practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an expected calf strain during Thursday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on decision to sign, report to camp: 'I had an epiphany'

Giants running back Saquon Barkley surprised many this week when he inked a one-year contract to report to training camp. On Thursday, Barkley opened up about his decision, explaining his reasoning.

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker receives pay raises for next two seasons following trade request

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker received a raise in the form of $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this year, including a $300,000 signing bonus. Baker also received a raise for next season, Rapoport added.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More