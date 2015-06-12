Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry will put on a 'receiving show'

Catch me if you can!
Two of the most explosive and exciting wide receivers in the NFL will have a pregame "receiving show" this upcoming season.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, former LSU teammates, will engage in some sort of catching competition during pregame warmups when the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins play each other on Monday Night Football on December 14th according to FOX Sports reporter Alex Marvez.
There aren't many details trickling in as to what the two are planning, but Beckham and Landry are both virtuosos of the one-handed catch, so stay tuned. This could be the most thrilling throwdown since the Zoolander vs. Hansel Walk-Off Challenge.