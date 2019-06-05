Around the NFL

Odell Beckham adjusting to Baker Mayfield's arm

Published: Jun 05, 2019 at 11:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., finds himself adjusting to a new team, a new offense and new surroundings as he gets in work during the Cleveland Browns' three-day mandatory minicamp.

On top of all that, the three-time Pro Bowler has to acclimate to a new quarterback and the velocity of Baker Mayfield's passes after not experiencing the throws during voluntary organized team activities, which Beckham elected to miss.

"I'm going to have to get adjusted to the speed because he's got an arm," Beckham told reporters Wednesday. "He's throwing that ball hard, so just catching it from him from the first day it was like, 'Wow, this is completely different.' It just takes time. Again we play in September, so it's a good thing."

The two have plenty of time to get accustomed to each other before games count in the win-loss column, and Mayfield will also need to use the time between now and September to figure out the nuances of Beckham's game.

But once the two build the all-important chemistry, the rest of the league should be treated to offensive fireworks out of Cleveland, especially when considering Mayfield already has a rapport with Jarvis Landry.

Meanwhile, Beckham took a moment Wednesday to double-down on a previous high complimentary comparison on what he's seen in Mayfield.

"I loved Brett Favre growing up and Baker has a lot of similarities to him," Beckham said. "They put the highlights together. It looks the same. But obviously he's going to have to go out and put the work in for however many years he plays. Hopefully I can help him put up numbers, whatever he needs to do, win championships. But in my eyes he has the talent to do whatever he wants to do. Whatever he wants to do with it, that's what will happen."

Beckham, who caught passes from Eli Manning with the New York Giants, also expressed an appreciation of Mayfield's willingness to speak his mind, a trait Beckham said is "definitely different" from what he was previously accustomed to.

"I know that I'm always going to back him, right, wrong, indifferent," Beckham said of Mayfield. "You know the whole T.O. joke, 'That's my quarterback'? That's my guy. Baker was a friend, a brother to me before I got on this team and now for him to be my quarterback, I'm always going to back him.

"So for him to speak his mind, it's always good for the leader of your team to kind of have that and everybody follow that lead. If he steals off, that's what this team is here to guide him on the right path. But I don't see him really doing anything too wrong. He speaks his mind. Freedom of speech. You have your right to your own opinion. So that's what he does and I personally love it."

So far, so good in Cleveland with the growing love-fest between Beckham and Mayfield.

While Beckham's presence was missed during OTAs, the duo has clearly been busy making up for lost time and have the entire summer to strengthen the relationship.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason that included the hiring of a new head coach, several free-agent additions and a blockbuster trade. Although Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expressed excitement for the upcoming season with his new offensive weapons, he is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

news

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

The late Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday during Ohio State's spring football game.

news

Cowboys aware of CB Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to fatal shooting; two arrests made

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement Friday stating that they are aware of cornerback Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Dallas.

news

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year deal with the Colts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week.

news

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

news

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced.

news

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle. The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. He joins Drew Look in the QB room.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW