Odell Beckham wants to turn Browns into new Patriots

From winning the Super Bowl to building a dynasty, the NFL offseason is typically a time for bold predictions.

And wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whom the Cleveland Browns acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants, covered all the bases Monday night at the Met Gala.

"I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible," Beckham told Cam Wolf of GQ, "turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots."

Beckham's enthusiasm is arguably well-placed given the incredible makeover in Cleveland over the past year. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is but a part of what John Dorsey has built since taking over as general manager on Dec. 7, 2017, and the Browns have gone from league laughingstock to a potential contender.

In the time since Beckham entered the league in 2014 with the Giants, his new team has finished last in the AFC North four of the past five seasons en route to an 18-61-1 record, which includes the 0-16 mark in 2017.

Over the same span, the Patriots won the AFC East five straight seasons and advanced to four Super Bowls, winning two, while amassing a 62-18 record.

Still, the Browns have plenty of reasons to eye a turnaround given a talent-filled foundation consisting of Beckham, quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward and outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, among others.

But it is one thing to have high expectations and quite another meeting them.

In a production- and results-based league where hardware matters, the Browns have a while to go before being hailed as a dynasty team like the Patriots.

Here are other highlights from Beckham's interview with GQ:

» Beckham has yet to catch a regular-season pass from Mayfield, but he's seen enough from afar to believe his quarterback will one day have a bronze bust in Canton: "I would say he's next, but I feel like he's now," Beckham said. "He's Brett Favre -- he's going to be a Hall of Famer."

» Despite signing a five-year extension worth $95 million in August 2018, Beckham felt his days with the Giants were numbered before the trade: "Something in my gut ... I just wasn't very happy," Beckham said. "It just became not the right fit."

» Beckham has a well-documented close relationship with Landry, and there apparently isn't anything Beckham wouldn't do for his former college teammate and best friend: "I would take a bullet for him," Beckham said. "I hope it'd hit me in the arm, but I'd take a bullet for him."

Click here to read the full GQ story, which includes photos of Beckham wearing a tuxedo top with a kilt at the Met Gala.