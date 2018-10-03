Oakland Raiders place Donald Penn (groin) on IR

The injury could prove to be a significant point in Penn's career. The longtime left tackle shifted to the other side of the line to make room for first-round pick Kolton Miller, and after years of ultra dependability has now encountered injuries that have placed him on IR in two straight seasons, and lower-body injuries in three consecutive campaigns (an ankle injury kept him out of Oakland's playoff loss to Houston in January 2017). Penn agreed to take a pay cut entering the 2018 season, leaving just $1.75 million of his 2019 salary guaranteed (per OverTheCap.com), the last season of his current deal. When considered alongside his run of injuries, the fact he's 35 years old and has 178 games' worth of mileage on him, it's fair to wonder whether 2018 might be Penn's last season.