Donald Penn (foot) to undergo season-ending surgery

Donald Penn's season is over.

Oakland's rock at left tackle is undergoing foot surgery scheduled for Thursday and will miss the remainder of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Penn suffered the injury during the Raiders' close loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

As a result, Penn will miss a regular season game for the first time as a Raider. One of the league's most reliable pass protectors, Penn hasn't missed a regular season start since the 2007 season.

Despite his reputation for durability and longevity, Oakland has some experience with playing without Penn. Tackle Menelik Watson started in place of Penn, who was inactive due to a knee injury, and struggled mightily in last season's wild card matchup between the Raiders and Houston Texans. Penn's absence was immediately noticeable in a forgettable afternoon for a promising Raiders team that was undercut by an injury to Derek Carr just weeks earlier.

Penn spent the offseason and much of training camp holding out for a new contract, which he received after Oakland's Week 1 win over Tennessee. The rest of the campaign hasn't gone as anticipated for the Raiders, who at 6-8 are still mathematically alive but need a whole lot of help to make the postseason. They'll forge onward without Penn.