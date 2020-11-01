Around the NFL

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 8 games

Published: Nov 01, 2020 at 01:27 PM
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday:

  • Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was carted off the field and has been ruled out against the Steelers after suffering an ankle injury. The All-Pro lineman signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension this past Friday. Guard Tyre Phillips will not return with an ankle injury. Linebacker Matt Judon was ejected in the second quarter for making contact with an official.
  • Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been ruled out against the Dolphins because of an illness. He was active Sunday but the team announced his status had changed just after the opening kickoff. NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Ramsey's illness was not related to COVID-19. Second-year CB David Long started in Ramsey's place. Running back Darrell Henderson is questionable to return with a thigh injury.
  • Indianapolis Colts wide receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ has been ruled out against the Lions with a groin injury.
  • Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ suffered a hip injury and will not return. Wide receiver ﻿Jamal Agnew﻿ is questionable to return with a ribs injury.
  • Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse has been ruled out against the Patriots with a concussion.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is doubtful to return against the Ravens with a knee injury.
  • Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler suffered a neck injury and is also being evaluated for a concussion. Dantzler, who was recently activated from the COVID-19 list, was taken off the field on a stretcher. The team announced Dantzler has full movement of his body and underwent an X-ray at Lambeau Field. He's been transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
  • Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst suffered an ankle injury and will not return against the Browns. Offensive tackle Sam Young suffered a knee injury and is also questionable. Safety Jeff Heath has been ruled out with a hip injury.
  • Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts is questionable to return against the Rams with an elbow injury. Running back ﻿Patrick Laird﻿ is questionable with an ankle injury.
  • Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips is doubtful to return against the Titans with a right groin injury.
  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver ﻿Adam Humphries﻿ was carted off the field after taking a hit to the head by a Bengals defender and has been ruled out with a concussion.
  • New England Patriots defensive tackle ﻿Lawrence Guy﻿ is questionable to return against the Bills with a shoulder injury.
  • Cleveland Browns defensive tackle ﻿Vincent Taylor﻿ is being evaluated for a concussion.

