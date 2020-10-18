Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out against the Eagles. Cornerback Anthony Averett is questionable with a shoulder injury.
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was ruled out against the Browns with a knee injury. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said against the game that Bush suffered a "significant knee injury."
- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes suffered a neck injury and did not return against the Falcons.
- Washington offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles suffered a knee injury and was ruled out against the Giants. Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
- Jacksonville Jaguars guard A.J. Cann suffered a shoulder injury, and tight end Tyler Eifert injured his neck.
- New England Patriots guard Jermaine Eluemunor suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out against the Broncos. Defensive lineman Adam Butler suffered an elbow injury.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Josh Watson (hamstring) was ruled out against the Patriots. Guard Dalton Risner and wide receiver Diontae Spencer suffered shoulder injuries.
- New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was ruled out with a concussion and neck strain. Board was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field before being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes suffered a neck injury.
- Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was ruled out against the Ravens with a knee injury. Also ruled out: tight end Zach Ertz (ankle), defensive lineman Malik Jackson (quad), safety K'Von Wallace (shoulder) and offensive lineman Jack Driscoll.
- Detroit Lions offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby exited Sunday's game with dehydration.
- Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris was ruled out against the Bears after suffering a rib injury.