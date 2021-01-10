Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday:
- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) are officially active vs. the Chicago Bears. Kamara, who missed Week 17 due to a positive COVID-19 test, was activated on Saturday after clearing all protocols. Thomas was activated from injured reserve and will be making his first appearance in four weeks.
- New England Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Zeigler will remain with the team and has withdrawn his name from the Denver Broncos' search for a general manager, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the organization has committed to Ziegler's future, and Ziegler has in turn committed to New England.
- Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald left Saturday's win over the Seattle Seahawks with a rib injury, but X-rays for a break came back negative, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Rams coach Sean McVay tells Garafolo that he's 'hopeful' Donald will play in the Divisional Round. Donald will have an MRI on Sunday to further evaluate his injury.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones couldn't get loose the quad contusion he battled all week and the swelling he sustained pregame forced him out Saturday night, Rapoport reports. There was no exacerbation on the injury, according to Rapoport, though his status is to be determined this week for the Divisional Round.
- Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke suffered an AC joint sprain in Saturday night's defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and X-rays on his shoulder were negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The injury caused Heinicke to miss some snaps in the second half before returning to finish the game. As for standout rookie Chase Young, Rapoport says he suffered a mild ankle sprain in the loss, but the injury isn't considered serious and the pass rusher would've played had WFT made it to the Divisional Round.