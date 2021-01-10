Around the NFL

Washington DE Chase Young suffered mild ankle sprain in loss to Buccaneers

Jan 10, 2021
The presumptive Defensive Rookie of the Year escaped major injury Saturday night, though he and his team couldn't outrun elimination.

﻿Chase Young﻿, Washington's No. 2 pick and star pass rusher, left the Football Team's wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the proceedings with a lower leg injury. Young suffered only a mild ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Had Washington won, it would have been uncomfortable for Young to play in the Divisional Round, Rapoport added, but with the Football Team now heading into the offseason, Young's injury is not as big a deal.

Young was on the field for 63 of Washington's 72 defensive snaps in his playoff debut, but was sidelined for most of Tampa Bay's final drive in the fourth quarter.

Before exiting, Young, who had proudly called out ﻿Tom Brady﻿ repeatedly in the week leading up to Super Wild Card Weekend, recorded three combined tackles but nary a QB hit or a sack of Brady.

We'll surely see Young again this postseason -- on NFL Honors on Feb, 6, accepting DROY honors. Young led all rookies with 7.5 sacks this season.

