Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Divisional Round games

Published: Jan 17, 2021 at 03:33 PM
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Divisional Round Sunday:

  • Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills has been ruled out against the Chiefs after suffering an ankle injury on Cleveland's opening drive. He was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who injured his elbnow in the second half and is questionable to return. Lamm has been replaced by Blake Hance.
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ exited to the locker room following a big hit to the head/neck area in the third quarter and is being evaluated for a concussion. He was replaced by ﻿Chad Henne﻿.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (quad/finger) is active for Sunday night's game against the Saints. He arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this afternoon wearing a big wrap on his injured finger, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. After completing his pregame workout, he said he was "good," Palmer added. He'd been deemed a game-time decision.

