Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

Sep 15, 2019

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday:

  1. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury and did not return to their win over the Bengals. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Staley suffered a broken fibula. The injury might not be season-ending but the team will know more on Monday.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a right elbow injury in the first half vs. the Seahawks. Steelers running back James Conner suffered a knee injury in the second half, while lnebacker Vince Williams (hamstring), safety Sean Davis(shoulder) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (plantar fasciitis) were all sidelined as well.
  1. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered a right hand injury in the first half against the Rams.
  1. New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn did not return due to a foot injury suffered during their win over the Dolphins.
  1. Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis suffered an eye injury against the Dallas Cowboys. He started in place of Jordan Reed (concussion).
  1. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woodssuffered a left knee injury vs. the Redskins.
  1. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir suffered a knee injury vs. the Titans.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals guard Michael Jordan was ruled out after suffering a left knee injury vs. the 49ers.
  1. Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) and right guardAustin Blythe (ankle) were ruled out against the Saints.
  1. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson exited the game for about a quarter due to a wrist injury suffered against the Ravens
  1. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf), running back Corey Clement (shoulder), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) and wideout DeSean Jackson (groin) suffered injuries against the Falcons. Jernigan was seen after the game wearing a walking boot.
  1. Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary was carted into the locker room with a knee injury in the second quarter against the Eagles. He later returned in the fourth quarter.
  1. Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup needs an MRI on his knee, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.
