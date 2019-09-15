Big Ben questionable to return; Rudolph in at QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without their starting quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger suffered an injury towards the end of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.

Roethlisberger is questionable to return with a right elbow injury. He returned to the sideline after halftime but Mason Rudolph started the second half at QB.

Rudolph's second career pass was intercepted after a dropped pass by veteran wideout Donte Moncrief. Seattle converted a touchdown off of it.

Big Ben went 8 out of 15 attempts for 75 yards before exiting the game.