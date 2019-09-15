Saints' Drew Brees suffers right hand injury vs. Rams

Alert: Teddy Bridgewater takes over under center for the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after the team's second series.

The Saints QB was seen getting a heavy tape-job on his right wrist and hand. Brees got his hand hit by Aaron Donald and had it squished to his own helmet.

The Saints officially called Brees questionable to return. He was not seen on the sideline attempting to grip or throw the ball during Bridgewater's first drive.

Before exiting, Brees was hit several times, including the rush by Donald that led to the injury. Brees completed three of his five passes for 38 yards and an INT (taken away from Jared Cook) before exiting.

Bridgewater took over with the Saints trailing 3-0 in the first quarter. Teddy B stayed in New Orleans during free agency, electing to be Brees' insurance instead of attempting to compete for a starting job. Depending on how long Brees is out, keeping the veteran backup, whose career was waylaid by a severe knee injury in 2016, could be very a very important move for the defending NFC South champs.