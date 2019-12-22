Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 16 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday:
»Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram has a calf injury and did not return vs. the Browns. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game that there were "no structural issues" with Ingram's calf. Ingram is set to undergo an MRI, and there will be more of an update on his status Monday.
»Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was carted off with an ankle injury and did not return vs. the Giants.
Haskins told reporters that X-rays on his ankle came back negative, but he will undergo an MRI exam for further evaluation. Haskins added that he wanted to return to the game, but owner Daniel Snyder instructed him to sit out the remainder of the game.
Cornerback Danny Johnson has a hand injury, while offensive tackle Morgan Moses hurt his knee in the loss.
»Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murraysuffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter vs. the Seahawks and did not return. Brett Hundley replaced him at QB.
»Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered a thigh injury and did not return versus the Jets. Center Maurkice Pouncey suffered a knee injury
»Seattle Seahawks running backs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) exited early and did not return. Pete Carroll said afterward Prosise needs surgery and is out for the rest of the season, and Carson likely is as well. The Seattle coach added left tackle Duane Brown will have knee surgery and won't play against the 49ers in Week 17 but could return in the postseason.
»Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz briefly exited Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a ribs injury. Philly already is without wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) in their must-win game against the Cowboys.
Cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor) and wideout JJ Arcega-Whiteside (foot) suffered injuries. Cornerback Jalen Mills was carted off to the locker room with an ankle injury but later returned to the game.
»Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore did not return after sustaining a concussion against the Colts.
»New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple suffered an ankle injury, while safety Marcus Williams injured his groin.
»Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson was ruled out with a right shoulder injury vs. the Dolphins.
»Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware and cornerback Bashaud Breeland tweaked their shoulder against Chicago, coach Andy Reid told reporters.