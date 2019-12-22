Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffers hamstring injury

Kyler Murray was in the midst of a magical day leading a road upset against the Seattle Seahawks when an injury popped up.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback suffered a hamstring injury on a third-down scamper early in the third quarter. Murray was shown by cameras on the sideline looking frustrated by the injury. The Cards officially ruled Murray as questionable to return but the 2019 first overall selection never did.

Murray spun magic through two-plus quarters, dropping dimes, dashing out of the pocket at times and making heady plays. He finished 11-of-18 for 118 passing yards and a pass TD and added 40 yards on the ground.

Brett Hundley took over with Arizona leading 20-7 in Seattle and finished the job, leading one scoring drive in his quarter-plus of play. Hundley, a fifth-year pro making his second appearance in Arizona, completed four of nine attempts for 49 passing yards and ran for 35 yards, as well, to lead the Cardinals to a 27-13 upset victory.

Murray was listed with a hamstring injury in Week 13 but didn't miss a game.

Arizona (5-9-1) closes the season against the Rams in Los Angeles next week.