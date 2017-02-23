Notable cuts tracker: Who already has been released?

Carolina released Tolbert on Feb. 21 after five seasons with the Panthers, in which he served as a forceful, bowling-ball type of power back who was an effective blocker and short-yardage back, and also excelled as just about the largest person anyone would see catching a pass out of the backfield. Tolbert had one year remaining on his deal, but as Carolina needs to get younger in the backfield, the Panthers decided to release the veteran in favor of Darrel Young, who was signed shortly after the 2016 concluded.