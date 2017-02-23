Around the NFL

Notable cuts tracker: Who already has been released?

Published: Feb 23, 2017 at 08:07 AM

Free agency has yet to arrive, but that hasn't stopped NFL teams from trimming the fat.

The first few weeks following Super Bowl LI have seen a handful of notable players cut by their respective teams, as some organizations aim to clear cap space in anticipation of the start of the new league year. Veterans who are suddenly deemed expendable have been released, as have underachieving players who entered the league as high draft selections. We've assembled a round-up of the most notable moves so far.

» Kelvin Beachum, offensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguarsare not picking up Beachum's four-year, $35 million option, sending the 27-year-old tackle to free agency after just one season in Jacksonville.

» Ryan Clady, offensive tackle, New York Jets

The Jetsdeclined Clady's $10 million option for 2017, as New York suddenly eyes a potential mass shedding of veterans in order to jumpstart a roster turnaround.

» Victor Cruz, wide receiver, New York Giants

Cruz was considered a bubble guy as training camp came to a close for the Giants, and though he contributed in spurts during the season, it's clear he and his $7.4 million 2017 salary were more than expendable. It brought an end to the New York chapter of one of football's great stories of the last decade, with Cruz earning his place in the league as an undrafted free agent who became a star receiver for Big Blue.

» Nick Folk, kicker, New York Jets

New York continues to grasp for breathing room beneath the salary cap, trimming their 2017 team figure by releasing Folk after seven seasons with the Jets. Folk's release saves the Jets more than $3.5 million against the cap, which explains why New York would release a kicker who's been more than serviceable throughout his career and made 87.1 percent of his field goal attempts in 2016.

» Justin Gilbert, cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Selected eighth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Gilbert was dealt to Pittsburgh after two very underwhelming seasons in Cleveland that included multiple healthy scratches and reports of maturity issues. Gilbert was relegated to return man in Pittsburgh, where he was cut soon after the Steelers' postseason run fell short in the AFC title game, drawing a tweet from Browns tackle Joe Thomas that referenced Gilbert's purported lack of passion for the game.

» Rashad Jennings, running back, New York Giants

Jennings was splitting carries with the younger Paul Perkins midway through the season (injuries didn't help Jennings' cause), and at 31 years old, it wasn't at all surprising to see the Giants cut Jennings loose.

» Nick Mangold, center, New York Jets

The two-time All-Pro center rarely missed a snap in New York during his 11 seasons there, but spent half of 2016 on the sideline with an ankle injury. The Jets owed Mangold $9.075 million in 2017 before cutting him, but that price tag won't scare teams off; the veteran center is expected to have many suitors come free agency.

» Josh McCown, quarterback, Cleveland Browns

McCown performed valiantly for the Browns, but Cleveland is no place for a 37-year-old quarterback. The Brownscut the veteran before he entered his third and final year of his contract. McCown intends to play elsewhere in 2017.

» Leodis McKelvin, cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are in dire need of salary cap space, and while McKelvin was a carryover from Buffalo and familiar with Jim Schwartz's defense, injury issues (concussion, hamstring) limited him to 12 games. At 31 years old, Philadelphia is going younger as it searches for needed improvements.

» Jared Odrick, defensive end, Jacksonville Jaguars

Odrick's cap number was the second-highest on Jacksonville's roster, and as Gregg Rosenthal wrote, he would probably be best used as a rotational defensive end. For a Jaguars team that spent plenty in recent years, Odrick was a prime candidate to get cut as Jacksonville trims the unnecessarily expensive contracts from its roster moving forward.

» Sam Shields, cornerback, Green Bay Packers

Shields was one of Green Bay's most reliable and effective defensive backs in recent years, but concussion-related issues in 2016 -- Shields played in just one game all season -- leave him with an uncertain future, though the corner said he hopes to play in 2017.

» James Starks, running back, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay released Starks with a non-injury designation on Feb. 7, but his time as a Packer quickly headed toward the end once Mike McCarthy implemented wide receiver-turned-running back Ty Montgomery into the team's gameplan.

» Mike Tolbert, fullback, Carolina Panthers

Carolina released Tolbert on Feb. 21 after five seasons with the Panthers, in which he served as a forceful, bowling-ball type of power back who was an effective blocker and short-yardage back, and also excelled as just about the largest person anyone would see catching a pass out of the backfield. Tolbert had one year remaining on his deal, but as Carolina needs to get younger in the backfield, the Panthers decided to release the veteran in favor of Darrel Young, who was signed shortly after the 2016 concluded.

» Alterraun Verner, cornerback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Verner was one of the hottest defensive backs available on the market two offseasons ago, scooped up by the Buccaneers during a free agency period that saw Tampa Bay spend a healthy portion of money on Verner and pass rusher Michael Johnson. Both have been cut by the Buccaneers less than two years after signing, bringing an end to two underwhelming stays in Tampa Bay.

» Mario Williams, defensive end, Miami Dolphins

Williams went from major free agent addition in Buffalo to afterthought in Miami in five years, and just one season with the Dolphins. The defensive end who departed Buffalo on terms that weren't the best was also called out by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for needing to work harder, and at 32 years old, will be looking to latch on via a one-year deal with a team in need of a veteran pass rusher.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears have activated running back Khalil Herbert off of injured reserve ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday.
news

Dolphins activating RB De'Von Achane (knee) off injured reserve ahead of matchup with Raiders

The Dolphins are activating running back De'Von Achane off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, an indication that the rookie is ready take the field for the first time since Week 5.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) not activated off injured reserve for Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is not going to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Jefferson was questionable coming into the game but remains on injured reserve.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, is questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.