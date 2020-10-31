Around the NFL

No new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Week 8

Published: Oct 31, 2020 at 10:33 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

There are no new positive COVID-19 cases after Friday's round of league-wide testing ahead of Week 8, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per sources.

Saturday's news comes on a week where four teams produced positive test results, which prompted the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos to enter intensive COVID-19 protocols designed to prevent an outbreak.

With another round of results to be produced tomorrow morning, all Week 8 games are on track to be played as scheduled.

On Friday, Pelissero reported Vikings linebacker Todd Davis and Broncos guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19. Both players were placed on the reserve/COVID list by their respective teams and two other Denver players were sent into isolation once identified as close contacts to Glasgow.

On Thursday, the Giants announced a player had tested positive for COVID-19. The positive case sent several close contacts into isolation as a precaution but they would eventually return to work on Friday. Guard Will Hernandez was the only Giants player to end up on the reserve/COVID list. Later that day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported a Chargers player had tested positive for COVID-19. Chargers offensive lineman Ryan Groy would be then placed on the reserve/COVID list.

In Week 8, the Vikings travel to Green Bay to play the Packers in Sunday's early slate of games, the Broncos host the Chargers in the afternoon, and the Giants host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

