No new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Week 8

There are no new positive COVID-19 cases after Friday's round of league-wide testing ahead of Week 8, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per sources.

Saturday's news comes on a week where four teams produced positive test results, which prompted the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos to enter intensive COVID-19 protocols designed to prevent an outbreak.

With another round of results to be produced tomorrow morning, all Week 8 games are on track to be played as scheduled.

On Friday, Pelissero reported Vikings linebacker Todd Davis and Broncos guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19. Both players were placed on the reserve/COVID list by their respective teams and two other Denver players were sent into isolation once identified as close contacts to Glasgow.