No Kardashian connection for Tebow

In a development lending sudden credence to theories that our world will end in 2012, Tim Tebow is being hunted by a Kardashian sister.
"Kim (Kardashian) has a big crush on Tim," a friend told The National Enquirer, via celebitchy.com. "She says he's not only very handsome but seems like a guy with really strong values."
This "friend" sounds an awful lot like a publicist running out of moves on behalf of the reality star, but we digress.
It's been a busy period for Tebow on the female-stalker front. Earlier this month, he was pursued by singer Katy Perry's parents, who believed the Broncos quarterback would be a good match for their recently divorced daughter. Now it's Kardashian -- fresh off her 51-second marriage to the NBA's Kris Humphries -- who's looking to date a nice boy.
One problem for the practiced man-eater: Tebow, more than paper thin, isn't interested in becoming the next pro athlete reduced to trailing Kardashian around some Orange County Nordstrom, carrying her purse and wondering who shipped his spine to an unlisted P.O. box in Minsk.
"Tim's been made aware of Kim's crush, and although flattered, he's not interested," a source told The Enquirer. "He's an avowed virgin who's saving himself for marriage and is looking for a woman with similar values, not someone with two failed marriages and a sex tape in her past."
So, with one swift hammer drop, the TimKim era is in the books.