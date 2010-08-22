No headache: Haynesworth likely suffers from rhabdomyolysis

Published: Aug 22, 2010 at 05:56 AM

Washington Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth likely is suffering from rhabdomyolysis, a league source said Sunday.

Haynesworth lashed out at Mike Shanahan after Saturday night's 23-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens, ripping the Redskins coach for attributing the player's absence from practice last week to headaches without revealing more about the nature of the illness.

We're talking 'bout practice

Albert Haynesworth voiced his displeasure when he was held out until the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Ravens. Coach Mike Shanahan replied that practices makes perfect. More ...

When asked about the report Sunday, Shanahan responded with "Not aware of that," AOL Fanhouse reported.

Haynesworth experienced the symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, according to a source. Those symptoms included dizziness, nausea, vomiting and muscle swelling. He was treated by team doctors, with rhabdomyolysis believed to be the likely cause.

Rhabdomyolysis is the breakdown of muscle fibers resulting in the release of muscle fiber contents (myoglobin) into the bloodstream. Some of these are harmful to the kidney and can result in kidney damage.

When muscle is damaged, a protein pigment called myoglobin is released into the bloodstream and filtered out of the body by the kidneys. Myoglobin breaks down into potentially harmful compounds.

Exertion and hot conditions exacerbate the problem, but in most mild casesm people recover in a week or two. It is treated with aggressive hydration to dilute the urine and flush the myoglobin from the kidneys.

Haynesworth's symptoms weren't at the extreme end of the spectrum, and he recovered enough to play in the game against the Ravens. However, because he missed practice time, he was told he would only play in the second half of the game, with the reserves.

Haynesworth's relationship with Shanahan has been frayed since the coach took over this offseason.

Some of Haynesworth's teammates and coaches have privately questioned the severity of his ailments. Haynesworth's comments Saturday indicate that he believes Shanahan intentionally didn't reveal the full scope of his health issues.

The incident marks another chapter in this running sideshow, which ultimately could lead to Haynesworth's departure, perhaps even by the trade deadline.

