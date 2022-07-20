Around the NFL

No Deebo Samuel deal imminent; status unclear for 49ers training camp

Published: Jul 20, 2022 at 07:38 PM
Grant Gordon

Deebo Samuel's situation in San Francisco remains unclear at best less than a week before veterans are set to report to 49ers training camp.

There is nothing imminent as it pertains to Samuel and the Niners agreeing to an extension, and it is unknown whether he will report to training camp on Tuesday when veterans are scheduled to report, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Pelissero added that Samuel and the 49ers have been in communication and have had talks about a long-term deal, but with the kickoff of camp nearing, it's unclear as to how close the parties are to a new contract.

Chatter relating to Samuel and the Niners coming to terms increased Tuesday when Samuel's trainer spoke of the receiver getting "paid," but it would seem the timeline is a bit off.

Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers in April, but as noted by Pelissero, the club turned down offers and has stood strong in its onus on keeping the All-Pro receiver with the team. When mandatory minicamp rolled around in early June, Samuel was in attendance but did not participate in team drills.

A 2019 NFL Draft second-round choice, Samuel is due $3.98 million in base salary this year. As he's under contract with the Niners, Samuel would be subject to fines if he does not attend training camp. He could also "hold in," essentially reporting to camp but not taking part in drills.

As noted by Pelissero, Samuel could hold out, hold in, report as if it's "business as usual," but all that is still to be determined with the situation rather murky right now.

Samuel is coming off a 2021 season -- his third in the league -- in which he led the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception and tallied career highs of 77 receptions, 1,405 yards receiving, six touchdown catches, 365 yards rushing and eight rushing TDs en route to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades.

