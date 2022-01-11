Around the NFL

No conclusive indication Joe Judge will return as Giants HC in 2022

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 08:39 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Joe Judge's future as head coach of the New York Giants remains uncertain a day after Big Blue ended its 2021 campaign with a sixth consecutive loss for a 4-13 season.

The Giants have provided no definitive indication that Judge will return for the 2022 campaign, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

Judge met Monday -- a day in which Giants general manager Dave Gettleman retired -- with team ownership and those meetings concluded with discussions set to continue regarding the 40-year-old's plan for the future, Garafolo reported. One of management's concerns is Judge and the new GM having the same vision for the franchise, so this is a multi-day process as Giants owners determines Judge's fate for next season, Garafolo added.

Garafolo also reported Judge met with players and urged them to stay out of trouble and get in the right shape physically and mentally for next season.

The search for Gettleman's replacement has already begun, with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon and Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson having drawn interview requests.

Following New York's 4-13 showing, Judge is 10-23 in two seasons with the club. He began his tenure in 2020 with a five-game losing streak and ended the 2021 season on a six-game skid.

Since taking over the Giants, Judge's teams have averaged an NFL-worst 16.3 points per game. Jason Garrett was fired as offensive coordinator after Week 11 of the 2021 season, but the offense went from averaging 18.9 points per game to a dead-last 9.9. Defense has at times been a point of promise for Judge, who was previously a special teams coordinator with the Patriots, but still has ranked just 17th overall since 2020.

Three head coaches were fired on Monday -- Brian Flores with the Dolphins, Matt Nagy with the Bears and Mike Zimmer with the Vikings -- and they each had better records in 2020 and 2021 than Judge.

Thus, the jury is still out as to whether Judge will be back for a third season at the helm of the Giants.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

eattle Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team's season-ending victory in Arizona.
news

David Culley 'moving forward' with belief he'll remain Texans head coach

With his first season at the helm in the books, Texans head coach David Culley addressed his future with the team on Monday.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Tom Brady not winning MVP award would be a 'travesty'

The 2021 MVP award appears to be a two-person race between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians, however, does not think it should be a close contest.
news

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer address the club's future following Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

﻿Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is retiring. He made the announcement Monday after serving in his post for the past four seasons.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Ravens QB confirmed Monday was a bone bruise. Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I'm not going to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday and told reporters he does not plan to attempt to hire Jim Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life'

The Chargers entered Sunday night's game against the Raiders playing to win and ended it praying for a tie. They got neither, leaving many to question HC Brandon Staley's decision to call a timeout during the final drive.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW