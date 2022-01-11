No conclusive indication Joe Judge will return as Giants HC in 2022

Joe Judge's future as head coach of the New York Giants remains uncertain a day after Big Blue ended its 2021 campaign with a sixth consecutive loss for a 4-13 season.

The Giants have provided no definitive indication that Judge will return for the 2022 campaign, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

Judge met Monday -- a day in which Giants general manager Dave Gettleman retired -- with team ownership and those meetings concluded with discussions set to continue regarding the 40-year-old's plan for the future, Garafolo reported. One of management's concerns is Judge and the new GM having the same vision for the franchise, so this is a multi-day process as Giants owners determines Judge's fate for next season, Garafolo added.

Garafolo also reported Judge met with players and urged them to stay out of trouble and get in the right shape physically and mentally for next season.

The search for Gettleman's replacement has already begun, with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon and Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson having drawn interview requests.

Following New York's 4-13 showing, Judge is 10-23 in two seasons with the club. He began his tenure in 2020 with a five-game losing streak and ended the 2021 season on a six-game skid.

Since taking over the Giants, Judge's teams have averaged an NFL-worst 16.3 points per game. Jason Garrett was fired as offensive coordinator after Week 11 of the 2021 season, but the offense went from averaging 18.9 points per game to a dead-last 9.9. Defense has at times been a point of promise for Judge, who was previously a special teams coordinator with the Patriots, but still has ranked just 17th overall since 2020.

Three head coaches were fired on Monday -- Brian Flores with the Dolphins, Matt Nagy with the Bears and Mike Zimmer with the Vikings -- and they each had better records in 2020 and 2021 than Judge.