Niners RB Christian McCaffrey reflects on trade, remains thankful to play under Kyle Shanahan

This time around, instead of scheming up lanes for Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson, Shanahan has the luxury of an elite weapon in his backfield. McCaffrey finished the 2023 regular season as the NFL leader in touches, scrimmage yards and scrimmage touchdowns, proving himself as a three-down back more capable of extracting maximum value out of each touch than any other runner in the league. If everything goes according to plan, he'll be poised to make a significant impact in Super Bowl LVIII.

It's an opportunity he's been working toward since the moment he learned he was heading west to join the 49ers.

"I think going in, there was obviously a lot of talk about the Shanahan-McCaffrey connection, but I just tried to be as professional as possible," McCaffrey said. "When I got there, I wanted to learn the plays as quick as possible. You know, I understand it's a business, and I think everyone does, too. No matter how close your families are, if you don't perform, you're not gonna last.

"I'd just gotten traded, so I was clawing to just be the best running back I could possibly be. I think we started out having a very professional relationship and just let the relationship grow naturally. But, tell you what, I've been so fortunate to learn in that room from him. He's the smartest mind I've ever been around when it comes to football. I think anyone who gets to sit in those meetings with Kyle is lucky."