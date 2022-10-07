Around the NFL

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'

Published: Oct 06, 2022 at 08:14 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Had things worked out differently this offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo might have been a Carolina Panther.

Instead, he's slated to face the Panthers on Sunday – with the team no one thought he'd still be part of.

"Yeah. I think we were advancing with a couple different teams. Nothing, obviously came to fruition. They were top of the list, I would say, one of the top couple," Garoppolo said Thursday when asked if things had advanced with the Panthers in terms of a potential trade in the offseason. "I'm glad things worked out. I'm here, so I'm focused on this stuff now."

Garoppolo, of course, had limited options this offseason with a bloated contract and coming off shoulder surgery. The 49ers were happy to bring back Garoppolo as a backup quarterback on a reduced salary, and he's now vaulted to QB1 status in San Francisco with Week 1 starter Trey Lance out for the season with an ankle injury.

But Garoppolo had eyes on some of the open QB jobs around the NFL this offseason. One that interested him was with the Panthers.

The Panthers instead pivoted to a trade with the Browns in early July for Baker Mayfield. Now Garoppolo and Mayfield will go head to head on opposite sides.

In three games this season, Garoppolo has completed 47 of 77 passes (61.0%) for 604 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and also has one rushing TD. In four starts with the Panthers, Mayfield has completed 64 of 117 passes (54.7%) for 747 yards, four TDs, three interceptions, and also has rushed for one score.

It's fair to wonder how much better the 1-3 Panthers might be with Garoppolo at QB over Mayfield. On Sunday in Charlotte, Panthers coaches, players and fans will get a first-hand look at what might have been.

Related Content

news

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell to make pro boxing debut vs. Uriah Hall on Oct. 29

Le'Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro running back, is set to make his professional boxing debut against longtime UFC Fighter Uriah Hall on Oct. 29 in Arizona as part of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva pay-per-view undercard.

news

Week 5 Thursday inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

news

Patriots place backup QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) on injured reserve

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is headed to injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Hoyer replaced the injured Mac Jones against Green Bay but was knocked out of the game after only 15 plays.

news

Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'

One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Rams matchup: 'We're nobody's underdog'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has found his motivational tactic for Sunday's game against the Rams. When presented with the game's spread, he replied, "we're nobody's underdog."

news

Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for 'TNF' vs. former team Broncos

Phillip Lindsay's next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis. He'll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

news

Jared Goff aims to put Lions on winning path against familiar foe in Bill Belichick, Patriots

Detroit, the league's No. 1 offense, heads to New England this weekend for a date with a foe that is particularly familiar to one key player. Jared Goff said this week he and the Lions will be "ready" for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wishes he had more time in London ahead of Giants game

While Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is stressing out about the schedule changes brought on by Green Bay's trip to London to face the Giants, his quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed his interest in being a tourist on the team's first trip to the United Kingdom.

news

Kyle Shanahan 'not that concerned' with George Kittle's lack of production: 'It'll take care of itself'

As 49ers fans and fantasy football owners alike wonder what's happening with TE George Kittle's role in the offense, head coach Kyle Shanahan stressed that a healthy Kittle will be the Kittle of old -- eventually.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE