Niners QB Brock Purdy active, will start vs. Seahawks 

Brock Purdy mania will be running wild for another week.

Purdy is officially active for his San Francisco 49ers' pivotal Thursday night game against the host Seattle Seahawks.

The rookie quarterback was questionable coming into the game due to an oblique/rib injury he suffered in his first NFL start, a Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Purdy, an Iowa State product taken with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, will make his second career start with a chance to lead the 49ers to their first NFC West crown since 2019 as a win over the Seahawks would clinch a division title.

The third starting QB for the Niners in a successful but injury-plagued campaign, Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in a Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins and played splendidly with 210 yards passing and a pair of touchdown passes. Against the Bucs last week, he had two more touchdown passes and a rushing score. Heading into Thursday, he's played in five games and completed 45 of 67 passes for 461 yards.

With Garoppolo (foot) out until at least deep in the postseason and Week 1 starter Trey Lance (ankle) gone for the season, Purdy staying healthy Thursday and beyond is paramount for the Niners. He'll be backed up by journeyman Josh Johnson.

The 49ers (9-4) and Seahawks (7-6) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday.