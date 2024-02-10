Niners CB Charvarius Ward on facing old team in Super Bowl LVIII: 'It's gonna be fun'

After spending four years facing him in practice, Ward knows all about Mahomes, the two-time MVP who has once again led his Chiefs to the sport's greatest stage. Logically, that should give the cornerback an advantage, but it's not that simple.

"You can look at it both ways," Ward said. "They probably think they know my weaknesses. It's gonna be a good game for sure."

If Ward has weaknesses, he didn't show them much in 2023, leading the league in passes defensed (23) and earning his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro (second team) nods. The numbers and accolades suggest Ward is peaking at the perfect time, making for an excellent opportunity to secure a win over his old employer.

One might expect Ward to harbor ill will toward the Chiefs, but as he explained it Wednesday, his move west was nothing but business.

"Going into free agency, I knew the Chiefs couldn't really afford me," explained Ward, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2022. "I was kind of out of their price range. Me and my agent, when we were going to a new team, I told him two things: I wanted to go to a winning team. I didn't want to go to a bad team. And lastly, I wanted to be compensated nicely. And the 49ers were able to provide that."

Ward has the rare privilege of spending his career with two elite contenders. As he said, it's by design.

"I feel like both of them are winning organizations. It's not really much of a crazy difference," Ward said. "They both coach us hard, they expect us to win. That's what I do at this organization, and that's what I did at the other organization as well. I'm thankful to be a part of both great organizations."