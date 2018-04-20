Nick Foles, Eagles agree to revised deal with '19 option

Garafolo reports that Philly's reshuffling of Foles' deal has nothing to do with the health of Wentz, who is not guaranteed to be ready to play in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in Week 14 last season, but reiterated this week that, while it's hard to put a timetable on his recovery, starting Week 1 is "still the goal."