NFLPA wants NFL to facilitate interviews with Saints employees

Whatever punishment comes down is expected to be severe, possibly including fines, suspensions and the loss of draft picks. The league cited Payton, Loomis, Williams and the Saints with "conduct detrimental" to the NFL's constitution and bylaws. It also faulted them for failing to stop the bounty activity and allowing it to happen in the first place, as well as failing to fully cooperate with the league's initial investigation in early 2010.