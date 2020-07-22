NFLPA approves eight teams' IDER plans for COVID-19

The NFLPA on Wednesday revealed which teams' protocols for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been approved.

Infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans submitted by the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have been approved by the NFLPA, according to the union's release of information. The other remaining 24 teams have submitted plans that are still under review as of midday Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the union disclosed a total of 59 current players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic. A previous total of 95 was adjusted after the union explained that total came from all football personnel, not just players.