Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 01:48 PM

NFLPA approves eight teams' IDER plans for COVID-19

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFLPA on Wednesday revealed which teams' protocols for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been approved.

Infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans submitted by the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have been approved by the NFLPA, according to the union's release of information. The other remaining 24 teams have submitted plans that are still under review as of midday Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the union disclosed a total of 59 current players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic. A previous total of 95 was adjusted after the union explained that total came from all football personnel, not just players.

The NFLPA maintains a section of its site in which it provides updates for players during the ongoing pandemic. The information can be found here.

Related Content

Mark Davis wanted Henry Ruggs on Raiders for 'last six months'
news

Mark Davis wanted Henry Ruggs on Raiders for 'last six months'

The Raiders have spent the last few years looking less like the Silver and Black and more like something else. Owner Mark Davis believes WR Henry Ruggs III will help usher in a return to their historically successful, and speedy, ways.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer, Vikings finalizing multi-year extension

Mike Zimmer won't enter a lame-duck season in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the 64-year-old coach.
A fan wears a mask to protect from wildfire air before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
news

Fans required to wear face coverings at NFL games in 2020

All fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear a face covering. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the league-wide plan Wednesday.
Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen
news

Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen. The LSU product is a rangy linebacker who can cover in space, bring the wood against the run, and rush the passer.
Patriots Cam Newton, Julian Edelman hold throwing session
news

Patriots Cam Newton, Julian Edelman hold throwing session

The latest episode of "Cam Plays Catch" dropped Wednesday. In this chapter, Cam Newton is working out with new New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.  
2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days
news

2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off 50 days from today, on Sept. 10, when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. 
Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties
news

Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties

Devonta Freeman has a new representative as he searches for a new job. Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Wednesday that Freeman has joined his squad.
Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'
news

Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'

Ross Blacklock, the Texans' top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was overcome with emotion once signing his rookie contract. 
NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020
news

NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020

A day after the NFL offered to have zero preseason games, the NFLPA informed players there will be no preseason contests ahead of the 2020 season. An agreement is all but official.
Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans
news

Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans

The L.A. Rams on Tuesday announced SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; season tickets will not be possible in 2020, either. 
NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point
news

NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

At some point during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFLPA website
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL