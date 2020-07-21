NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

Fifty-nine NFL players have tested positive at some point during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tuesday update from the NFL Players Association. Initially, the NFLPA posted that 95 players had tested positive but later in the day updated the number to 59.
The total number was updated via the union's official website, which features a hub for the latest information on COVID-19 for all players.
The NFLPA's site also includes an update on the status of infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans received from all 32 teams. A quarter of those plans (eight) have been approved by the union and the remaining 24 submitted plans still under review.
The NFLPA on Monday released a statement on testing procedures:
"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."