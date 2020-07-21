Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 05:21 PM

NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Fifty-nine NFL players have tested positive at some point during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tuesday update from the NFL Players Association. Initially, the NFLPA posted that 95 players had tested positive but later in the day updated the number to 59.

The total number was updated via the union's official website, which features a hub for the latest information on COVID-19 for all players.

The NFLPA's site also includes an update on the status of infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans received from all 32 teams. A quarter of those plans (eight) have been approved by the union and the remaining 24 submitted plans still under review.

The NFLPA on Monday released a statement on testing procedures:

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."

Edwards-Helaire couldn't have landed in a better place than with the Chiefs. He's a perfect fit for the offense of coach Andy Reid, who has had a ton of success with pass-catching running backs during his time in the NFL. The LSU product, who has drawn comparison to Brian Westbrook, is both an elite receiver and route runner. I would expect Clyde the Glyde to be the top overall rookie picked in most re-drafts.
news

First-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire signs with Chiefs

Chiefs first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
