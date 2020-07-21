NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

Fifty-nine NFL players have tested positive at some point during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tuesday update from the NFL Players Association. Initially, the NFLPA posted that 95 players had tested positive but later in the day updated the number to 59.

The total number was updated via the union's official website, which features a hub for the latest information on COVID-19 for all players.

The NFLPA's site also includes an update on the status of infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans received from all 32 teams. A quarter of those plans (eight) have been approved by the union and the remaining 24 submitted plans still under review.

The NFLPA on Monday released a statement on testing procedures: