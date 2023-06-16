NFL will hold supplemental draft for first time since 2019

The NFL has informed clubs that the supplemental draft will return and take place on July 11, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

This will be the first year a supplemental draft has taken place since 2019.

One prospect, Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright, has been confirmed to teams as eligible as of now.

The original supplemental draft, held in 1977, was created to serve prospects who were not eligible for the annual spring draft for various reasons.