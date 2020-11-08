NFL Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ shot out of a cannon, blasting through a massive hole, shedding a tackle attempt, and dashed 70 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. For the second-straight week after returning from injury, Cook carried a Vikings offense that gobbled up yards on the ground. Cook dominated shoddy Lions tackling, taking 22 carries for 206 yards and two scores. He added two catches for 46 yards. When Cook is baking, the Vikings offense is an efficient operation that allows ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ to find wide-open receivers off play-action. To wit: On Minnesota's first two drives, the Vikes marched down for touchdowns without attempting a third-down play. Mike Zimmer's squad got itself to 3-5 with back-to-back division wins after a disastrous start to the season. With Cook cruising, Minnesota is threatening to jump back into the playoff discussion and has a favorable schedule down the stretch to make noise.

2) ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s week started with the QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list and ended in the locker room getting evaluated for a concussion. Stafford was knocked from the contest early in the fourth quarter after a sack and never returned, though he was cleared of concussion protocol. Before the injury, Stafford looked like a QB who missed a week of practice, throwing two brutal interceptions in scoring range as the Lions (3-5) threatened to stay in the contest. Stafford's errors wiped out any chance. After taking a deep shot on the opening play, Stafford didn't stretch the field against a Vikings defense that had been getting torched this season. ﻿Chase Daniel﻿ took over when Stafford exited and threw his own ugly INT. When the Lions turn the ball over, and the offense goes two of five in the red zone, Detroit has no shot at winning given how bad their defense has been this season.

3) The Vikings special teams unit will likely face Zimmer's wrath this week. The group gave up two punt blocks Sunday. Detroit hadn't had a blocked punt since 2007 until last week. Zimmer's team saw them collect two in one half of football. Against a bad Lions team, the miscues didn't kill Minnesota. They could against better clubs.