NFL Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) Among all that makes Patrick Mahomes a special talent is that he defies the notion that offensive balance is necessary for big production. Sunday's win over Carolina showed that as well as any, as the Chiefs rushed for a putrid 30 yards on 12 carries, and still rang up 33 points on the strength of another monster passing day from Mahomes. He ended up with 45 pass attempts, almost four times Kansas City's run calls, and threw for 372 with four touchdowns. When he's well-protected -- and Sunday, he was sacked just once -- the man needs no help from Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
2) In a league where quarterbacks are coached to slide, get out of bounds, and avoid contact in traffic as much as possible, you've got to admire the occasions when they sell out with a key first down at stake. Enter Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater, who scrambled up the middle on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter, and leaped for the stick-mover just as he was hammered by Chiefs LB Ben Niemann. A few plays later, Bridgewater took a QB draw into the end zone to pull Carolina within a field goal.
3) Nobody can accuse the Panthers of easing Christian McCaffrey back into the offense too slowly. In his first action since a September ankle injury, the star rusher was the focal point of the Carolina offense right from its opening drive, which finished with a McCaffrey touchdown catch. He ended up with 28 touches, more than twice as many as any other Panther, for 151 total yards.
-- Chase Goodbread
1) Credit the Ravens pass defense, even without star CB Marlon Humphrey who was out with COVID-19, for blanketing Colts receivers on what proved to be a tough day for QB Philip Rivers. Marcus Peters notched an interception and a pass breakup, and the linebacking corps was all over most of the short stuff that Rivers incessantly settled for. His longest completion went for 21 yards, and it came in the fourth quarter with the outcome already put to bed. It didn't help that the Colts' top receiver, T.Y. Hilton, was out with an injury, but Baltimore (6-2), not Hilton's absence, was the reason the rest of the Colts (5-3) offense showed no explosiveness.
2) Lamar Jackson spent the first half of this game in a funk as Baltimore went to the break with just 56 total yards, but looked more like the 2019 MVP in the second half. A key was his aggressiveness in throwing more downfield, hitting Nick Boyle and Marquise Brown with deeper throws on each of Baltimore's first two drives of the second half. Jackson still finished with just 170 passing yards, but stretching the Colts' tough defense helped open the running game to spark Baltimore's win.
3) Dez Bryant's NFL comeback will have to wait at least another week if it is to add any juice to the Ravens offense. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was activated from Baltimore's practice squad for his first action since 2017, but played very little and finished without a catch. With Baltimore's offense dormant for the first half, it would've been a great time for a little splash from Bryant. Didn't happen.
-- Chase Goodbread
1) Dalvin Cook shot out of a cannon, blasting through a massive hole, shedding a tackle attempt, and dashed 70 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. For the second-straight week after returning from injury, Cook carried a Vikings offense that gobbled up yards on the ground. Cook dominated shoddy Lions tackling, taking 22 carries for 206 yards and two scores. He added two catches for 46 yards. When Cook is baking, the Vikings offense is an efficient operation that allows Kirk Cousins to find wide-open receivers off play-action. To wit: On Minnesota's first two drives, the Vikes marched down for touchdowns without attempting a third-down play. Mike Zimmer's squad got itself to 3-5 with back-to-back division wins after a disastrous start to the season. With Cook cruising, Minnesota is threatening to jump back into the playoff discussion and has a favorable schedule down the stretch to make noise.
2) Matthew Stafford's week started with the QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list and ended in the locker room getting evaluated for a concussion. Stafford was knocked from the contest early in the fourth quarter after a sack and never returned, though he was cleared of concussion protocol. Before the injury, Stafford looked like a QB who missed a week of practice, throwing two brutal interceptions in scoring range as the Lions (3-5) threatened to stay in the contest. Stafford's errors wiped out any chance. After taking a deep shot on the opening play, Stafford didn't stretch the field against a Vikings defense that had been getting torched this season. Chase Daniel took over when Stafford exited and threw his own ugly INT. When the Lions turn the ball over, and the offense goes two of five in the red zone, Detroit has no shot at winning given how bad their defense has been this season.
3) The Vikings special teams unit will likely face Zimmer's wrath this week. The group gave up two punt blocks Sunday. Detroit hadn't had a blocked punt since 2007 until last week. Zimmer's team saw them collect two in one half of football. Against a bad Lions team, the miscues didn't kill Minnesota. They could against better clubs.
-- Kevin Patra