NFL Week 8 game picks: Saints nip Vikings, Rams top Packers

Good game. No, seriously -- this matchup is legit. The Seahawks are coming off the bye week, rested after their trip across the pond, where they ousted the Raiders in front of a bunch of Phil Collins fans. The Seattle faithful are more into Candlebox, anyway. Maybe not. The Seahawks may win this important game in the wild-card race if they can keep the passing game producing at the level it has over the last two games, vs. the Rams and Oakland. Meanwhile, the Lions are hoping Ziggy Ansah returns from injury to bolster what has been a surprisingly feisty pass rush. With Kerryon Johnson emerging again last week in Miami with nearly 200 yards from scrimmage, the Detroit defense should have fresher legs -- important vs. the always-pesky Russell Wilson. Surprisingly, he's not running as much this year (17 attempts this year versus 32 through six games in 2017).