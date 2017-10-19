NFL Week 7 game picks: Patriots over Falcons (again); Pack win!

Going with a surprise pick here: the Brett Hundley-led Packers. It's a surprise because I've been behind the Saints (SEE: Power Rankings) and even picked them to upset the Vikings in Week 1. (That worked out ... not really.) Feel like Mike McCarthy will get Hundley out of the pocket, building off of what his young quarterback does well. New Orleans' defense will be a focal point -- the unit allowed 13 points over two weeks before yielding 24 points to the Lions. Yes, the Lions totaled 38 points in the game -- two of Detroit's scores came on a punt return and interception. Meanwhile, Dennis Allen's unit produced three defensive touchdowns in that wacky game. Will the Packers lean on Aaron Jones and the run more in Aaron Rodgers' absence? When the team has been without the franchise QB in the past, the rushing numbers haven't changed much. Like, at all. Green Bay has run the ball one more time per game, for 6 more yards, with almost the exact same yards-per-carry figure. I.E., Mike McCarthy doesn't rein it in for his QB2s much. Or, he doesn't help them that much.