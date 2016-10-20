NFL Week 7 game picks: Cardinals edge Seahawks; Patriots roll

Rivalry week in the NFL, on several levels.
We kick off Week 7 with the oldest grudge match in NFL history between the Bears and Packers -- two sides who've been going at it since 1921. Green Bay lost that first meeting 20-0, by the way. Samkon Gado couldn't get it going on the ground.
Here's another 20-nothing ... The Bills lock up with the Dolphins in an AFC East tilt. Did you know Buffalo never beat Miami in the entire decade of the '70s? That includes two meetings per season, for 10 years.
You have to wonder if the Texans can beat the Broncos on the road in the Brock Osweiler bowl. That's a dual rivalry, actually -- don't forget about Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak going against his former team.
And I haven't even gotten to your standard divisional showdowns, like Colts at Titans, Browns at Bengals or a juicy sucker on Sunday night, Seahawks at Cardinals.
Yep, John. This poor kid in the UK with a sweet name is probably getting hate mail from Falcons fans right now. Love doing the snapchat Power Rankings, but the Twitter handle is @HarrisonNFL.
No, you're right, Andreas. Thanks for checking in from Denmark. Here's the love: Richard Sherman can pull an arm down as well as anyone.
All right, enough fraternizing with the locals. The picks are below and I believe they are better than last week's edition, in which your friendly prognosticator lost one close game after another in the final moments. So frustrating.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 8-7 on his predictions for Week 6, giving him a record of 57-35 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 7? His picks are below:
» They've allowed 17 points or less in nine straight games, including the playoffs.
» They're giving up a meager 4.4 yards per play, the lowest mark in the league.
» Minnesota is one of two teams boasting three players with four or more sacks.
Maybe the Eagles can slow down that pass rush with Ryan Mathews and the running game -- except for the fact that three times this season, he's had less than 10 carries. Darren Sproles is a change-of-pace player, not a lead back. This will be the fastest defense Wentz has ever seen, although it should be noted that Wentz owns the top completion percentage against the blitz in the league (75.8). The Vikings blitz 25 percent of the time. #MINvsPHI
San Diego has lost eight of nine meetings against the
Falcons. The Bolts' only win came in 1988. Which
Chargers RB (and former USFL star) ran for 145 yards that day?
[@HarrisonNFL](https://twitter.com/HarrisonNFL))
[#SDvsATL](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23SDvsATL)
What was once the darling game of the Week 7 schedule took a major hit this week when Ben Roethlisberger was forced to go under the knife. And with Ryan Shazier questionable, Pittsburgh could be hurting on both sides of the ball. Look for James White to excel if Shazier is indeed absent. He's a nice receiver out of the backfield who has caught 12 balls (and scored two touchdowns) since Tom Brady returned -- after logging 13 grabs and zero TDs in the first four games of the season. When it comes to the Steelers' offense, well, it's important to note that backup quarterbacks are 14-47 against the Belichick Patriots, averaging less than 20 points per game on offense. Important, as in, Pittsburgh loses. #NEvsPIT
(Just gonna let that sit there and resonate.)
Osweiler might as well have been teaching español through the first 55 minutes last Sunday night versus the Colts. While he got it going late on that day, this Broncos defense simply won't provide the creases in coverage. Nor will Osweiler enjoy 4.5 seconds to pick a receiver. Von Miller is the best edge rusher in football. Shane Ray has done a viable enough job of making DeMarcus Ware's prolonged absence less noticeable. Shaquil Barrett has made several plays. Running right into the teeth of the Denver front with Lamar Miller makes sense, although I don't anticipate him being able hit the gas on those outside runs like he did vs. Indy. Give the W to Gary Kubiak. #HOUvsDEN
THURSDAY NIGHT'S GAME
[#CHIvsGB](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23CHIvsGB)
