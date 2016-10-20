NFL Week 7 game picks: Cardinals edge Seahawks; Patriots roll

The Raiders might not be built for long-term success, what with their inability to run the ball and their persistently leaky defense, but they can put points on the board. Oakland QB Derek Carr has been mostly stellar when the outcome has been in doubt. Prior to the Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, Carr had been the NFL's top passer when trailing and one of the very best in the fourth quarter. That's interesting, at least in terms of this matchup, because the Jaguars have fared surprisingly well in the fourth quarter this year -- they are ninth in passer rating allowed and fourth in total yards allowed. Jacksonville is also allowing the fewest 10-yard plays in the league this year, so it isn't as easy to get chunk plays on the defense. Unfortunately, Jacksonville's offense struggles in that realm as much as the Jags' opponents do. Blake Bortles has been the worst passer in the league on the deep ball (with a 27.3 passer rating on passes that travel over 20 yards in the air). That said, Bortles should find plenty of openings in a weak Raiders secondary -- thus, I think this game is a higher-scoring affair. #OAKvsJAX